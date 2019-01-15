Will Raashi Khanna be signed opposite STR in Maanadu?

Ever since she made her Kollywood debut with Atharvaa in Nayanthara’s smash hit Imaikkaa Nodigal, Raashi Khanna is a name that has frequently hit the marquee. The actress who is on the verge of completing her portions for Vishal’s action thriller Ayogya is about to sign her next project. According to reports from the unit, Raashi is now in talks with Venkat Prabhu to play the female lead in Maanadu, his upcoming political entertainer which has STR in the lead role.

The project was announced last year with a special poster that had a tagline saying ‘A Venkat Prabhu Politics’. With the extra time that he had in hand due to STR’s current commitment to Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, the director has been bettering the script with many interesting elements. Recently, editor Praveen who heard a narration of one of the portions raved about the concept on his Twitter page calling it a freaking brilliant script.

Maanadu is expected to go on floors on STR’s birthday, which falls on the 3of February. The team is currently busy with the pre-production work for the film. Apart from this, Venkat Prabhu is also overseeing the release plan of his comic caper Party, which has been lying in the cans since the third quarter of 2018. With two films at different stages of production, it is definitely going to be a busy year for the director who is known for providing a generous dose of entertainment with his films.