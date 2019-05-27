Will Raghava Lawrence get back into the Laxmmi Bomb team?

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 4.04 pm May 27 2019, 4.04 pm

Raghava Lawrence’s recent Kanchana 3 has turned out to be a huge blockbuster success, grossing about 130 crores worldwide. The film has collected around 70 crores in Tamil Nadu alone with a theatrical share of 37 crores. These are huge numbers and leave Lawrence in a very strong position in the trade as a director-actor. Soon after the release of Kanchana 3, Lawrence had commenced work on the Hindi remake of Kanchana, amid much fanfare.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were booked as the lead pair and the film was titled Laxmmi Bomb. A first look poster was also released, with an effeminate looking Akshay Kumar, and the film’s release date was announced as June 5th, 2020. But soon after the poster launch, Lawrence sent out a shocking statement that he would be stepping out of the Hindi remake citing self-respect as the main reason. It was clear that he had a bitter experience. He also stated that the first look poster was launched without his knowledge and that he wasn't creatively satisfied with the poster.

On Saturday night, Lawrence opened up again about this issue and updated his followers on the same. Edited excerpts below,

“I had tweeted about stepping out of the Hindi film 'Laxmmi Bomb' a few days back. Post my tweet, both Akshay Kumar sir’s fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I've been equally upset for the past week, as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film as I had waited very long to direct this film, spent a lot of quality time on pre-production and had also blocked my dates for this film.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It's completely in their hands now, if I'm given the proper respect for my job, then I'll think about it. Let's see after the meeting”, posted Lawrence.

So will he have a change of mind and take up Laxmmi Bomb again? Let’s hope for the best.