Will Rana Daggubati do a cameo in Venky Mama? Here's the truth!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 3.29 pm April 25 2019, 3.29 pm

When uncle and nephew duo Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya come together, it is bound to become a fun to watch film. The first look of their movie Venky Mama, was released recently and it was loved by fans! Directed by KS Ravindra, the film has recently wrapped up its first schedule in Andhra Pradesh and we have already informed you that the current and upcoming schedules are both going to be in Hyderabad. Recently there were a lot of rumours that the makers have roped in Rana Daggubati for an important role in the film.

However, our sources have denied this and said, “Fans were happy when this rumour spread on the internet but it is completely false.” Sources also informed us, “Venky Mama’s shoot schedule is currently happening in Hyderabad. Raashi Khanna joined the sets of the film yesterday and the crew is canning some important scenes where she is featured." Well, that sure is an interesting update! In the film, Raashi Khanna has been paired opposite Chay while Payal Rajput will be seen romancing Venky. Interestingly, in the film too, Venky and Chay will be seen playing the roles of an uncle and his nephew. This film is touted to be a family entertainer and it is said to be revolving around the character played by Venkatesh.

The film is being produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under the Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners. The makers are planning to complete the shoot by July. Reports state that the film will see a release on the occasion of Dussehra. Stay tuned for further updates...