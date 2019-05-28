Will Sivakarthikeyan bounce back after the disastrous box-office performance of Mr Local?

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 10.59 am May 28 2019, 10.59 am

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent comedy entertainer Mr Local is nearing the end of its run after completing 10 days in theaters. With the release of NGK and Devi 2 this Friday, Mr Local will lose a majority of its screen count across the state. The film has grossed a measly 22.8 crores in TN after 10 days and the stakeholders are staring at a huge loss theatrically. The film could gross just over 2 crores in its 2nd weekend, due to the negative talk surrounding it right from the opening show on May 17th. The final TN gross of the film is bound to finish under 24 crores. The TN theatrical rights of Mr Local were valued at close to 30 crores and the theatrical share recovery will be less than 50%.

Siva is busy with a bunch of films now, with established directors such as Pandiraj, Mithran, and Ravikumar. He is also set to do films with Vignesh Shivan and ‘CoCo’ fame Nelson. His career, which was soaring to great heights, has been pulled back after the successive failures of Seemaraja and Mr Local. All the big senior superstars prior to him have seen such falls and have bounced back in style. Siva is also bound to strike back strong and use these failures as part of his learning curve.

The director of Mr Local, Rajesh has been under fire post the release of the film as all media portals and viewers didn’t take kindly to his work. He has planned his next film with his favourite Santhanam as the hero. We hope Rajesh can also bounce back and deliver one more hit to revisit his glory days between 2009 and 2012 when he had back to back blockbusters such as SMS, Boss, and OKOK.