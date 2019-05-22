Will SJ Suryah get back to the Mersal, Spyder zone?

Lmk May 22 2019, 8.49 am May 22 2019, 8.49 am

The multifaceted actor-director SJ Suryah is thrilled with the opening response to his new film as a hero, Monster, directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by Potential Studios. The film took a slow start on Friday morning but quickly started making inroads once the initial verdict was positive. It is reported that the film’s screen count and show count is being increased all over the state. Also, the tepid response to Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr. Local has made it easier for Monster to flourish. The actor met the press in Chennai on Monday afternoon and spoke at length about his career. He made it very clear that his heart lies in acting and that he will venture into direction again only if other directors aren’t able to come up with interesting films for him to act.

Suryah also said that he will get back to playing villain roles, like Spyder and Mersal, only if there is substance in them. “I see my roles in Spyder and Mersal as antagonists and not just mere villains who scream at the top of their voice. An antagonist has a clear purpose, mission and ideology. If I get such roles again, I will give it a shot”, said Suryah with a lot of clarity.

Suryah also mentioned the impact of the positive vibes created by Monster. “I saw Monster with the audience yesterday in Chennai. I got such a positive vibe from the family audience and kids, who really enjoyed the scenes with the rat. Somehow kids seem to like my films, be it New, Anbe Aaruyire and now Monster. They even enjoyed my mannerisms in Spyder, even though my character was evil and scary. Like Vaali and New, Monster is a new chapter in my success story. I wish to scale greater heights as a hero. Hopefully, the success of Monster would get me regular work as a hero”, said Suryah with a lot of confidence and optimism.