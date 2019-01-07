Will this National Award winner break his weird jinx with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Petta has the services of ace cinematographer Tirru. He is a National Award technician who is revered and respected for his work in all the main film industries in the country such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. In Tamil, Tirru has worked with most of the leading superstars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and Suriya. In Telugu, he has worked with the likes of NTR and Mahesh Babu, while in Hindi, he was a regular in many of director Priyadarshan’s films. He won the National award for his stunning work in Suriya’s 24 and was roped in for Petta after striking a good rapport with director Karthik Subbaraj post working in Mercury.

For all his immense skills as a cinematographer, Tirru is jinxed in a way. Strangely he hasn’t been able to score a box office hit in Tamil after his successful debut with Magalir Mattum way back in 1994. All his Tamil films since have either been average grossers or box office failures. Among his high profile box office duds include Hey Ram and Aalavandhan. Little John and Lesa Lesa also tanked at the box office. The likes of Kaathala Kaathala, Kireedam and 24 were strictly average performers at the ticket windows. Kanchivaram was an ‘award movie’ in all senses while his recent films Vanamagan and Mercury were turned down at the box office.

We hope Tirru is able to break this jinx with the biggest Superstar of our times - Rajinikanth. He most definitely deserves to have a blockbuster in Kollywood. We’ll know very soon!