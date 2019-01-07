image
Monday, January 7th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will this National Award winner break his weird jinx with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta?

Regional

Will this National Award winner break his weird jinx with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta?

LmkLmk   January 07 2019, 3.18 pm
back
Karthik SubbarajPettarajiniRajinikanthTirru
nextSTR, not Rajinikanth or Vijay, is the 'real superstar' according to Seeman
ALSO READ

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta faces the heat in Tollywood

Anirudh’s Petta becomes the first Tamil album to break into national radio charts!

Petta: Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting Nawazuddin Siddiqui onboard