After a brief pause from movies for his political journey, Upendra is back to acting once again. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his latest release - I Love You and he is shooting for debutante director Maurya’s Buddhivanta 2. Apart from this film, he also has a long list of projects lined up. The preparation for his flick with director Shankar is underway and if reports are anything to go by, the makers are finalizing the rest of the cast and crew, currently. This film is being produced under the home banner of the director. Now, reports state that Nishvika Naidu is one of the actors approached for the leading lady's role!

According to a report in a leading daily, the makers think Nishvika is fit for the role and thus have approached her. The report also states that this flick would have a quirky plot and the shooting for the same will reportedly start in September! Nishvika started with Chiranjeevi Sarja’s film Amma I Love You, followed by Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial. The actress was last seen in Paddehuli and is currently busy shooting for Gentleman, opposite Prajwal Devaraj. She also has Ramarjuna, where she will be seen alongside Anish Tejeshwar. If she does accept this offer, it will be fun to see this new pair on-screen.