Will Vidya Balan’s big Tollywood wish come true?

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will be making a big mark in the southern film industry when the NTR biopics (Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu) hit the screens in the first quarter of the year. The first of the two has fixed its date for the 9th of January and will take a grand release around the globe with premieres in many overseas centres. Vidya Balan plays the role of Basavatarakam, the wife of NTR. In her recent interviews during the promotional run of the film, Balan said that she is waiting to star in a film directed by SS Rajamouli.

The interesting fact here is that SS Rajamouli already has her name in consideration for one of the roles in his upcoming period action drama RRR which is currently being shot. The ace director has taken his own sweet time to finalise the heroines and the female cast and is yet to send out an official word on the same even though there have been many speculations and guesses on the names. It would be really great if the announcement does come by with Vidya’s name on it.

Rajamouli had taken a break from the shoot of RRR to conduct his son’s marriage which was the recent glitzy event in Tollywood. The director will be resuming the shoot for the Ram Charan – NTR starrer after the Sankranthi festival.