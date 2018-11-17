Will Vijay Antony finally taste success with his latest Thimiru Pudichavan?

Vijay Antony has been going through a rough patch of late as a hero, with his recent films like Annadurai and Kaali crashing at the box office. On Friday, the multifaceted composer - actor had his Thimiru Pudichavan released in theatres. He plays a cop for the first time in this film which delivers a message about leading youngsters on a good path lest they turn juvenile criminals.

The consensus on Thimiru Pudichavan is that it is far more engaging and entertaining as compared to Annadurai and Kaali, while on a standalone basis it doesn’t go beyond being just an average police flick where the righteous cop takes on the villain and brings him down in the end. The juvenile crimes angle is pretty interesting and the film has many young actors delivering impressive performances. The actor playing Vijay Antony’s younger brother is particularly impressive in a short but impactful role.

Heroine Nivetha Pethuraj also plays a cop alongside Vijay Antony and she provides some lighter moments in the screenplay along with being the usual love interest beyond a point. Vijay Antony looks good as a cop but doesn’t stretch himself much as a performer. There are many important support characters and director Ganeshaa gives all of them a few scenes of note.

Thimiru Pudichavan ought to work better with audiences in the mass belts due to its loud making style and unabashed scene treatment.