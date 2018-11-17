image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will Vijay Antony finally taste success with his latest Thimiru Pudichavan?

Regional

Will Vijay Antony finally taste success with his latest Thimiru Pudichavan?

LmkLmk   November 17 2018, 11.12 am
back
EntertainmentGaneshaaNivetha PethurajregionalThimiru PudichavanVijay Antony
nextVarun Tej to work on the Tollywood remake of Jigarthanda?
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Pics from groom's haldi ceremony are insanely cute!

Ajay Devgn's Singham is making a comeback but with a twist!

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan confronts Karanvir Bohra over his wife's open letter