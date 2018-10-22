Will Vijay Deverakonda bounce back this November?

After his sensational impact with Arjun Reddy late last year, the hot and happening Vijay Deverakonda made the leap to superstardom earlier in the year with Geetha Govindam. It was a film which collected about 4 times its investment and emerged with a worldwide gross of close to Rs 125 cr and a share of around Rs 65 cr. The film was a sensational hit wherever it released and its box-office numbers shocked the trade.

Vijay's recent release NOTA couldn't repeat the humongous success of Geetha Govindam and crashed at the box-office, in both Telugu and Tamil. The actor was criticized for picking such a film when the audience was expecting something else from him. This year has hence been a mixed bag for the star actor.

Vijay's next release would be Taxiwala and the team has announced a November 16th release. It will be 10 days after Diwali and 13 days ahead of the release of 2.0, a film which is expected eagerly by the Telugu audience as well.

The promos and posters of Taxiwala promise a stylish, youthful entertainer. Rahul Sankrityayan has directed the film which is expected to showcase Vijay in a universally endearing avatar, just like Geetha Govindam did.