Will Vishal and Tamannaah be second time lucky?

Tamannaah and Vishal had paired up in Kaththi Sandai, a film which was released in December 2016. It was a clichéd mass masala entertainer which was instantly rejected by the audience. The film was directed by Suraj and also marked the return of Vadivelu after a hiatus. Tamannaah was ridiculed for her role in the film, which was largely just relegated to generous glamour.

Tamannaah and Vishal will now be pairing up again for a film to be directed by Sundar C, a proven director in the commercial space. Sundar C is an expert at infusing comedy in his films and enjoys a very healthy strike rate for over 2 decades in the industry now.

Tamannaah confirmed this news in a statement to a leading news agency,

“I have signed this project and I’m very excited to be working with Sundar sir. This entire year has been very hectic for me and I’m happy to be doing such diverse forms of cinema and not just being typecast into one genre.”

Tamannaah is also a part of the Telugu remake of Queen titled That is Mahalakshmi and has Kanne Kalaimaane ready for release in Tamil. She is also doing the Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.