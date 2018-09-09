image
Sunday, September 9th 2018
English
Will Vishal and Tamannaah be second time lucky?

Regional

Will Vishal and Tamannaah be second time lucky?

LmkLmk   September 09 2018, 6.32 pm
back
EntertainmentregionalSundar CTamannaahVishal
nextWatch: AR Rahman brings out the kid in him while performing Mazhai Kuruvi live!
ALSO READ

Chandni in Switzerland! Sridevi to be honoured in Swiss

When Vicky Kaushal didn’t make it to Abhishek Bachchan’s picture

Karan Johar's dream to direct Twinkle Khanna finally gets fulfilled