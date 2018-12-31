Will Viswasam give Japapati Babu his first Tamil hit?

The lead villain in Thala Ajith’s upcoming Pongal release Viswasam was a closely guarded secret until the launch of the trailer on Sunday when the movie watching public finally came to know that popular Telugu actor Jagapati Babu would be the antagonist pitted against Ajith. His look in the film wasn’t revealed till date! Jagapati has had a dream year in Telugu cinema with blockbusters like Rangasthalam, Goodachari, and Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. He performed well in each of these films and strongly established himself as the numero uno villain in Tollywood.

Jagapati is no stranger to Tamil films either. He has played villains roles opposite big stars, in films like Lingaa, Kaththi Sandai, and Bairavaa in the past couple of years. Unfortunately, none of these films worked in a big way at the box office and the actor hasn’t been able to score a Hit yet in Kollywood. He is said to have accepted Viswasam with the sole intention of finally striking it big in Tamil cinema as well.

We hear that he wasn’t even very particular about his salary for the film. The trailer promises a lot of sparks between the mass, rustic hero and the suave, stylish villain. Will Jagapati score his first Hit in Tamil? Let’s see.