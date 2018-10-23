With back to back successes, Vijay Sethupathi continues running faster

'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi is basking in the back to back success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and 96. While the former has crossed the 25 days mark in theatres and has grossed around 90 cr worldwide, 96 has been in theatres for 20 days now and is still doing well in TN and Kerala.

The star has meanwhile started shooting for the 2nd schedule of one of his upcoming films with director Arun Kumar ('Sethupathi' fame) in Thailand. The shoot will happen there for about 40 days at a stretch. The 1st schedule of the shooting took place for about 30 days in Tenkasi and Kutralam in TN. The title announcement of this film will happen soon. Anjali is the lead heroine while Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director as well as the co-producer of the film along with his fellow Pyaar Prema Kaadhal co-producers Rajarajan and Irfan Malik.

On Monday evening, the same trio of producers announced one more film with Vijay Sethupathi. Seenu Ramasamy will direct the film while Yuvan and his dad Ilayaraja will share the music direction duties. This father-son union promises to be a lip-smacking prospect. Seenu Ramasamy and Sethupathi share a very close bond and have already worked on well-accepted films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Dharmadurai.