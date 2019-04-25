  3. Regional
With his latest million dollar Jersey, Nani equals Jr NTR's count

Regional

With his latest million dollar Jersey, Nani equals Jr NTR's count

Nani starrer Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri co-starring Shraddha Srinath

back
Gowtam TinnanuriJerseyjr ntrNaniShraddha SrinathUSA box office
nextSivakarthikeyan to take care of the educational expenses of Sahana, victim of the Gaja cyclone!

within