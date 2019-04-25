Lmk April 25 2019, 7.01 pm April 25 2019, 7.01 pm

The latest Nani starrer Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and co-starring Shraddha Srinath, has crossed an important milestone at the USA box office. It has crossed the coveted one million dollar gross mark within the first week of its run. Jersey is Nani’s sixth film to gross more than a million dollars in the USA. His top grossers in the USA are as follows:

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy : $ 1.43 Million

Ninnu Kori : $ 1.196 Million

Nenu Local : $ 1.08 Million

Middle Class Abbayi / MCA : $ 1.077 Million

Jersey : $ 1.073 Million * (after Wednesday, April 24)

Eega : $ 1.071 Million

Jersey has the potential to emerge Nani’s career best grosser in the USA provided it does very well in its second weekend. It most certainly can cross the numbers of Ninnu Kori, and finish as his second highest grosser though.

With his latest Million Dollar Jersey, Nani equals Jr NTR's count

Nani joins NTR Jr with six films in the million dollar club in the USA; Mahesh Babu leads the club with eight films. Mahesh is most certain to have his ninth million dollar grosser with Maharshi, set to release on May 9. Pawan Kalyan has five films in this club.

In the home front, Jersey will be facing intense competition in its second weekend from Avengers : End Game which will be having a massive release on Friday in the Telugu states, in both English and the Telugu dubbed version. Kanchana 3, which also released along with Jersey, has already been giving it a tough run in the mass centers of the Telugu states right from the opening day.