With Kadaram Kondan ready for release, Chiyaan Vikram in intense prep mode for Ponniyin Selvan

Lmk May 05 2019, 5.14 pm May 05 2019, 5.14 pm

Chiyaan Vikram and his fans are gearing up for the release of his next film Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva and produced by Kamal Haasan. The star has to dub for the film and he is expected to complete his dubbing duties in a single day as he doesn’t have many dialogues in the film. The Kadaram Kondan team is also planning to shoot a promo song with the star if time permits. They are planning a grand theatrical release on June 14th, provided that post-production and censor formalities are completed on time.

We also hear from a source close to the team that Kamal is very happy with the way Kadaram Kondan has turned out and called and appreciated Vikram in detail. Akshara Haasan and actor Nasser’s son Abi Hassan are romantically paired in the film while Vikram doesn’t have an onscreen pair.

Vikram is currently involved in some initial prep work for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He is taking up horse riding and sword fighting sessions early morning every day and is also slogging it out in the gym to be in the best possible shape. Before Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram will shoot for a film with director Ajay Gnanamuthu (Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony); he is expected to be occupied with this film from September to December later this year.

After the underwhelming Sketch and Saamy Square last year, Vikram is eyeing a big return to the top rung with these films. He also has Mahavir Karna (facing some production issues currently) apart from these films.