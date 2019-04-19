With the Ayogya trailer, Vishal packs a punch with high octane action sequences!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 8.55 pm April 19 2019, 8.55 pm

Debutante director Venkat Mohan's Ayogya, produced by Tagore Madhu's Light House Movie Makers LLP and to be released by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, stars Vishal and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The cast of this movie also includes veterans Sachu, KS Ravikumar & Parthiban Radhakrishnan and also has Arjai, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal and Devadarshini in vital roles. Ayogya, touted to be the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper - starring Jr NTR, was launched on August 23, 2018, and has completed shoot at a rapid pace. Now, the trailer of this action movie has been released.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/xD66V8295V8</a>" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Director AR Murugadoss, who is currently directing Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar, launched the trailer of Ayogya through his Twitter page! Ayogya's director Venkat Mohan is a former assistant of AR Murugadoss. Sam CS has composed the music for this movie which has cinematography by VI Karthik and editing by Ruben. The trailer, having a number of action sequences, shows Vishal as a corrupt cop who has no morals. He is seen threatening people for bribes and even extorting money from a beggar. He even proudly claims to be an "Ayogyan" - a corrupt person!

The trailer has Raashi Khanna following Vishal around and falling in love with him, while he seems to just be attracted to her physically. There also seems to be an underlying thread of a woman's rape and a scene of Vishal asking a socially pertinent question inside a court, wraps up the trailer. Pooja Devariya seems to be having an important character in Ayogya and it is evident in the way she is portrayed. After completing Ayogya, Vishal has begun working on director Sundar C's movie, following which he will be seen in Mysskin's project - touted to be the sequel to Thupparivalan! Stay tuned for further updates.