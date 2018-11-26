Within just a few hours, Viswasam emerges as the most liked Indian movie motion poster

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam motion poster has garnered more than 2.83 lakh likes on YouTube in less than 14 hours since its launch on Sunday night at 9 pm and has emerged as the most liked motion poster of an Indian film. We can expect many more likes on the video in the coming days.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent Petta motion poster (with 1.44 lakh likes) had briefly held this record before the Viswasam motion poster crossed the mark in half the time. Ajith has always had a strong online presence with his fans, and the frenzied social media response to the Viswasam motion poster just reiterates his pull.

Meanwhile, it is heard that composer D Imman plans to launch a single from Viswasam prior to the full album’s launch. It is also said that the theme music track will be completely different from what we hear in the motion poster. The film will have 4 songs and the theme track totally. We can expect the songs to be unveiled in December. Before that, we can expect a poster or two from the team to keep the momentum going on the promotions front.

December is going to be packed with Petta and Viswasam (both Pongal releases) updates in full flow.