Busy bee GV Prakash is one man who has his timetable packed with various assignments in both the acting and the music composing fields. With a flurry of films in hand, GVP had taken a break to compose a special tribute number for team India’s World Cup run. The composer has collaborated with Star Sports to work on this track, which is seemingly the first that has been put forward to cheer for the nation in the Tamil language. Star Sports has also worked on an official video for the song, which will be unveiled before India’s first game on Wednesday against South Africa.
Being a staunch follower of the game himself, GVP believes that India has the power and the talent to bring back the World Cup trophy this year. He feels that the fans will easily connect with the track, which has a catchy hook. On Monday evening, GVP shared a small promo of the song on his Twitter page, asking his followers to check out the official track when it comes out live.
Taking a detour from his busy acting schedule, GVP has also gotten very busy as a composer this year, with three projects up his sleeve. He is currently in the final stages of locking down the songs for both Soorarai Pottru and Asuran, and has started basic composition works for the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. Following his Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Kuppathu Raja and Watchman which hit the screens earlier this year, GV Prakash's upcoming release as an actor will be the relationship drama Sivappu Manjal Pachai, in which he is pit against Siddharth. The film is the next for director Sasi, who impressed one and all with Vijay Antony's Pitchaikkaran. The makers are looking to bring it to the big screens by the end of June, or early July.