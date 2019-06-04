Siddarthsrinivas June 04 2019, 12.10 pm June 04 2019, 12.10 pm

Busy bee GV Prakash is one man who has his timetable packed with various assignments in both the acting and the music composing fields. With a flurry of films in hand, GVP had taken a break to compose a special tribute number for team India’s World Cup run. The composer has collaborated with Star Sports to work on this track, which is seemingly the first that has been put forward to cheer for the nation in the Tamil language. Star Sports has also worked on an official video for the song, which will be unveiled before India’s first game on Wednesday against South Africa.

Being a staunch follower of the game himself, GVP believes that India has the power and the talent to bring back the World Cup trophy this year. He feels that the fans will easily connect with the track, which has a catchy hook. On Monday evening, GVP shared a small promo of the song on his Twitter page, asking his followers to check out the official track when it comes out live.

🔥🔥It is time to cheer Team India at the #CricketWorldCup. Glad to have worked with @StarSportsTamil for this tribute for Namma Team India. Let us bring back the @cricketworldcup. Tune in to SS Tamil at 2PM on 5th June to watch the full song. #CricketOdaCrown @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/YhhkR7EBiP — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) June 3, 2019