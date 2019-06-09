Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 7.07 pm June 09 2019, 7.07 pm

South superstar Mahesh Babu is currently in London, doing what any Indian would love to do without hesitation. After the humungous success of his flick Maharshi at the ticket window, the actor and his family jetted off abroad for a mini-vacay. Now, when you are in the United Kingdom and also happen to be an Indian at heart, how can you miss the World Cup? Going by Mahesh Babu's latest IG post, he and his family are currently enjoying the World Cup battle between India and Australia at The Oval Stadium, England.

Taking to his social media account, Mahesh Babu shared a selfie along with his son Gautam from the Oval. The South superstar can be seen in a blue warm jacket and sunglasses whereas his son is seen posing in a puffer jacket and cool reflectors. However cliched this may sound, but the picture makes us say, 'like father, like son'.

Have a look at Mahesh Babu's post below:

Reports were doing the rounds that the actor was likely to be joined by Tamil star, Venkatesh, who is another big fan of the game. Mahesh’s vacation in the country will continue for another two weeks, after which he will return to Hyderabad to join the shoot of his 26th film Sarileru Neekevaru.