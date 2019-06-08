Siddarthsrinivas June 08 2019, 5.05 pm June 08 2019, 5.05 pm

After the blockbuster success of Maharshi which raked in over 150 crores at the box office, Mahesh Babu took off with his family to the UK for a long vacation. The actor is spending quality time with his family visiting many famous spots in the country, but the best part of the tour is yet to come. As we reported earlier, Mahesh Babu will be going for the big World Cup game on Sunday between India and Australia, along with his family.

Mahesh is already known to be a huge fan of the game, as he has been spotted at a big number of cricket matches in the past. Despite his busy schedules as an actor, Mahesh has always kept track of the matches that go on, and watching it with his kids would be an exciting part of his vacation. The actor is likely to be joined by Venkatesh, who is another big enthusiast of the game from the Telugu film industry. Mahesh’s vacation in the country will continue for another two weeks, after which he will return to Hyderabad to join the shoot of his 26th film Sarileru Neekevaru which has just been launched.