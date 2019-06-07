Siddarthsrinivas June 07 2019, 1.04 pm June 07 2019, 1.04 pm

After finding her space in a string of interesting films up in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is now marking her Tamil return with Game Over, an exciting home invasion thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame. Taapsee plays the central character in this 100-minute ride that has no space for songs or comic elements. The teasers and the trailers launched so far have given us little information about the plot, so the makers are quite clear that they want to hold their cards close to the chests until the release. The core members of the unit met the press and the media on Thursday evening in Chennai, to speak about their experience of doing such a film which is quite uncommon in Indian cinema on the whole.

“I spoke to Ashwin Saravanan after Pink, for he had called me to congratulate me. We were supposed to work on another project together but I decided not to do it. Still, he came up with Game Over, which was a project that I could have never said no to. It was so amazing, that if it was in a foreign language such as German or French, I would have still learned the language and done it,” Taapsee Pannu said. The film has been made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Telugu. There is an additional Hindi dubbed version as well, which is being distributed by Anurag Kashyap up north.

According to a source from the trade union, Game Over has been made at a shoestring budget of just 3 crores, which makes its box office status sway towards the safe side already. Even though the film releases alongside three other notable films on the 14th of June, a decent first week at the ticket windows is more than enough to make the film profitable. Let’s see how this one goes next week.