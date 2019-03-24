Yaara Ve: Monica Gill talks about her character Naseebo and why it connected with her the most!

Upcoming Punjabi movie Yaara Ve is at the brink of release on 5th April 2019 and the team is promoting it in full form. The movie has an ensemble star cast comprising of Gagan Kokri, Monica Gill, Yuvraj Hans, Raghveer Boli, Yograj Singh, B N Sharma, Sardar Sohi, Nirmal Rishi, Hobby Dhaliwal, Gurpreet Bhangu, Malkeet Rauni, Pali Sandhu and Rana Jung Bahadur. It is written and directed by Rakesh Mehta, produced by Bally Singh Kakar and would release under the banner of Golden Bridge Films & Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Talking to Ghaintpunjab, the leading lady of the movie Monica Gill spilt beans on her role. She also told how she connected with the role more than any other roles that she has ever played.

Tell us about your character Naseebo in Yaara Ve. Also, throw some light on Buta and Naseebo’s chemistry in the movie.

Naseebo is a village girl who is the eldest daughter of the family. She is a very reserved kinda person. She doesn’t mingle with everyone, but on the other hand, she is quite straight forward too. Naseebo doesn’t mince her words when she wants to speak anything.

My character Naseebo lives in the same village as Buta's paternal aunt. Buta and Naseebo meet when he visits his aunt to invite her for a function. The chemistry between Buta and Naseebo starts with a spark there. The couple has adorable chemistry. Naseebo knows that getting married to a boy of her choice isn’t possible in her times so she doesn’t take a step forward. On the other hand, Buta tells her about his feelings and that is how the love story moves ahead.

You have been doing ultra glamorous roles in the past, what special efforts did you do to get into this character?

Undoubtedly, I have been doing glamorous roles in my previous movies but I would admit that this role is the one I connected with, the most. I have been brought up in a gur-sikh household. We have been close to our culture and religion like everyone here in Punjab. We have guru sahib parkash at our place and visit the gurudwara regularly. We also participate in community cultural events. We wear Punjabi suits as any normal Punjabi girls do. The attitude of a Punjabi girl is ingrained in me from my ancestors. I am surely not an outsider to this culture. I have seen my grandmother speaking the language and how she covered her head. I have taken a lot from her behavior for the role in the movie.

Did you take any classes, sessions or workshops to get into the skin on Naseebo?

I haven’t really taken any classes or sessions for this character, it just came naturally to me. After looking at the sets of the movie, the look, the costumes that were so well designed, one automatically goes back into that era and the feel comes naturally.

The only thing that was a task for me was the language. I belong to the Doaba area of Punjab and my lingua is from that area. Speaking the Majha Punjabi was a task as the words are pronounced differently in this area. Our screenplay writer Rupi helped me in this and also Rakesh sir helped me during the dubbing sessions so that my dialogues sound more authentic.

After watching Monica Gill in such glamorous roles, it would be interesting to see her as Naseebo. If the actress aces this one it will open many new doors for her. Wishing her all the best, we are quite excited for Yaara Ve.