Yaara Ve's new track 'Jadon Tusi Hass De Ho' is for the lovers

April 05 2019

Jadon Tusi Hass De Ho, a romantic new track from the forthcoming release Yaara Ve is out now. Sung by Shehnaz Akhtar (Akhtar Brothers ), this one is written by Deep Arriacha. The music is by Gurmeet and the video shows the adorable chemistry of two couples Buta and Naseebo, and Neza and Nooran. This song is perfect for the lovers because, in the truest form, love is sure to take over!

Yaara Ve is written and directed by Rakesh Mehta and is produced by Bally Singh Kakkar. The film stars Gagan Kokri, Monica Gill, Yuvraj Hans, Raghveer Boli, Yograj Singh, B N Sharma, Sardar Sohi, Nirmal Rishi, Hobby Dhaliwal, Gurpreet Bhangu, Malkeet Rauni, Pali Sandhu & Rana Jung Bahadur.

Yaara Ve is scheduled to release on 5th April 2019.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)