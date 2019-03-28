Yash: KGF 2 will be high on action, to go on floors towards the end of April

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 6.43 pm March 28 2019, 6.43 pm

After the blockbuster success of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) which struck gold at the box office across the globe, the expectations for the sequel have shot up. The recent release of the film on digital platforms apart from its TV premieres have also given it further visibility. And now, the makers of the film are pushing it hard at the pre-production stage of the film, with a plan to get the sequel on floors by the end of April. Yash has recently confirmed it through an interview with a leading daily, saying that the second part will be bigger than what the audiences have already seen.

Yash said, "We're planning to go on floors towards the end of April. We've finalised the script and the sequel is now in pre-production. The scale of the presentation is going to be much larger this time." While the makers made use of Indian talent for the first part, the sequel will bring in some famous technicians from foreign lands as well, mainly for the action sequences which are the USP of the franchise. Yash has been putting in the extra hours at the gym to get in tone for the role of Rocky, which has now become a household name in the south. "Now that KGF is a recognised brand, we have expectations to live up to. Not that we were any less careful with the first part, but we're aiming to turn the technical aspects up a notch in the sequel. The script contains a few very complex action sequences for which we might require to get help from foreigner technicians, " said Yash.

The team had recently conducted a pooja for the start of the office work for the film, with sets being planned simultaneously. The sequel is expected to have few other big names joining the cast, all of which will be announced by the makers very soon. Looks like director Prashanth Neel is leaving no stone unturned to make it another memorable film to which the whole of India will turn their heads to!