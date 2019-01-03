Yash's KGF crosses 150 CR; shows no signs of stopping

The Yash starrer KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, is on a glorious run completing 12 highly successful days in theaters across the world. The film has stormed past the Rs 150 crore WW gross mark, with Karnataka accounting for a gross of more than Rs 90 crore. The Telugu states have contributed a gross of Rs 14.5 crore after 10 days and the film will cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its 3rd week. The Hindi version is also doing extremely steady business at a lower level (due to the dominant run of Simmba). After 10 days, the Hindi version has netted Rs 26.7 crore in India, working out to a gross of around Rs 34 crore. It is performing much better than SRK’s Zero which has just crashed at the box office in its 2nd week.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, KGF is benefiting from an increased screen count in the 2nd week, and is doing much better now compared to its opening few days. In the USA, KGF has grossed close to 700K$.

It will come as no surprise if KGF goes on to enter the Rs 200 crore gross club, which will be a huge milestone moment and a massive breakthrough for the Kannada industry.