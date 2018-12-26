Yash's KGF enters the 100 CR club within 6 days

The Yash starrer KGF has retained the strong momentum that it had over its first 3 days. The film has in fact improved steadily with its Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions while the core Kannada version is already the biggest ever grosser in Karnataka beating the earlier record held by Raajakumara. The Telugu dubbed version has reportedly grossed 7.3 CR in the Telugu states after 5 days. The Hindi dubbed version has netted 16.45 CR in 5 days which works out to a gross of more than 20 CR.

Now coming to a big milestone moment, KGF has grossed more than 100 CR worldwide within 6 days of its release. This is a remarkable achievement by any standard. KGF is also said to be the first ever century grosser for the Kannada industry. The film looks strong to gross a lot more in the coming days and weeks. The team’s vision to dream big and not just restrict themselves to Karnataka has paid rich dividends.

In Hindi, Simmba will be the big release coming Friday and KGF will be up against a really strong opponent. There are no big releases in the South till Pongal/Sankranthi and KGF will reign supreme without any alarming dips.