Yash's KGF is on a box office rampage all over the world

The Kannada film industry’s biggest film ever, KGF, opened in theatres on Friday, December 21st. The film had a tremendous release all over the world in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The good news for the team is that it has been accepted with wide, open arms by the majority of the audience. Even those who had some issues with the film have spoken with a lot of respect about the immense effort that has gone into the making of the film, its spectacular visual scale and dashing hero Yash’s screen presence. The action scenes and the climax stretch are seen as unanimous highlights.

After its opening 3 days, KGF has grossed around 60 CR worldwide and is racing towards the 100 CR mark at a furious pace. In Karnataka, the film has smashed all the earlier opening records of Kannada films grossing 37 CR in 3 days and is next only to Baahubali 2 in terms of opening gross. In the USA, KGF has already grossed more than 300 K$ and was the top South Indian grosser this past weekend. The numbers are respectable for the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions too. There are also reports that the film’s screen count will be increased in TN and Kerala.

Overall, it all looks really positive for the KGF team. Looks like their efforts have bore fruit in grand style.