Yashwant Sardeshpande getting a place ready for his theatre activities in Hubballi!

April 25 2019

One of Kannada theatre scene's most prominent personalities - Yashwant Sardeshpande, is well known for his contribution to the world of theatre and cinema, across a stellar career! He has always kept himself busy with various activities, especially something or the other to involve with his beloved theatre. A thespian who has had each of his plays staged for over 500 times each, Yashwanth has contributed a lot to theatre with his writing, staging as well as acting. We now have an update about a new venture of Yashwanth's, which is sure to bring a smile to all theatre lovers! We hear that Yashwant Sardeshpande is busy with the construction of a theatre place in Hubballi.

He is busy spending a lot of time in Hubballi, involved with the construction activities of this new place. Talking about this update, Yashwant Sardeshpande told media, "We have gotten a one-acre grant from the urban development authority and we are planning to set up a school for drama and a stage for displaying plays!" Reports about this new property state that it would be a multi-facility set-up with a performance arena including a hall with a capacity to seat around 550 people. This rapidly progressing construction is situated by a lake on the airport road. All construction activities are expected to be completed by three months and the facility is said to begin functioning soon after.

Meanwhile, work is also progressing fast on Yashwant Sardeshpande's children-based movie Very Good 10/10, which will see Bollywood's veteran diva Juhi Chawla in a cameo. She had earlier appeared in a cameo in the 2017 movie Puspaka Vimana too. Yashwant Sardeshpande is a decorated artiste who was awarded Karnataka's highest civilian award - Rajyotsava Award, in 2010! Reports state that the makers are planning to screen his movie Very Good 10/10 in over a thousand shows across different schools in Karnataka!