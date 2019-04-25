  3. Regional
Yashwant Sardeshpande getting a place ready for his theatre activities in Hubballi!

Regional

Yashwant Sardeshpande getting a place ready for his theatre activities in Hubballi!

Yashwant has been a thespian who has had each of his plays staged for over 500 times each.

back
kannadathespianTrending In SouthYashwant Sardeshpande
nextMayuri Kyatari to play a demanding role in her next with director Nataraj!

within