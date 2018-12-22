Yatra's director plans his next with Vishal and Nani

Director Mahi V Raghav is currently overseeing the final post-production works for his upcoming release Yatra, which stars Mammootty in the lead role. But even before the arrival of the film to theatres, it looks like Raghav has finalised his next film which will star both Vishal and Nani. To be made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Telugu, the film will be bankrolled by PVP Cinemas, a well-known name in the south. As both Nani and Vishal are tied up with other film commitments, they will be starting this project only by the middle of 2019.

Raghav is now concentrating on giving the best possible output with his Yatra, a biopic on the life of the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajsekar Reddy. While Malayalam superstar Mammootty essays the lead role, the film also has a shining star cast consisting of Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Rao Ramesh.

Interestingly, Mammootty has dubbed in his own voice for the film, as using a dubbing artist would take away the originality of the role. Yatra will see the light of the day in Tamil and Telugu. The makers are planning to bring the film to the screens on the 8of February, opposite Balakrishna’s Mahanayakudu.