Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.28 pm August 15 2019, 3.28 pm

It was well-known that Silambarasan aka Simbu or STR has been busy with his Mufti remake, currently. Meanwhile, he was also the talk of the town as he had said yes to a project with director Venkat Prabhu. Titled Maanadu, the film would have seen Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. This project had been delayed for a long time and the producer cited the fact that Simbu was not being able to give time for the same. However, recently this project's producer Suresh Kamatchi had announced that the film would be revived soon with another actor. Now, just after a week of that announcement, Simbu has announced his next project, which has been titled Maghaa Maanaadu. Weird? Wait, there’s more.

This film will be produced by his father T. Rajendhar's Chimbu Cine Arts banner. Not just that, we have exclusive news that Simbu himself will be directing this film! Talking to us exclusively, T. Rajendhar told us, “Maghaa Maanaadu will be directed by Simbu on a budget of Rs. 125 crores and will be coming out in 5 languages. Simbu and I started discussions on this project during our family vacation sometime back and finalized it when we were in Bangkok.” The film’s shooting is set to start soon. Since the announcement was made, fans have been wondering whether the title has anything to do with the alleged rift between STR and Suresh Kamatchi. Maanadu, to be produced by Suresh Kamatchi, was tipped to be a political thriller starring Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film was announced almost two years ago.

Meanwhile, Simbu is busy shooting for the Tamil remake of the Kannada blockbuster Mufti. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also stars Gautham Karthik and will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The film is yet to be given a title and anticipation level is surely very high.