Year Ender 2018: Nayanthara, Jyotika and other heroines who stood tall at the Kollywood box office

It has been a pretty good year for Tamil cinema with many commercial successes and critically acclaimed films hitting the screens. The industry didn’t have any releases for about 50 days in March - April, due to a strike which was supported by all the stakeholders. But since the resumption of releases on April 20th, the flow of films has been very regular.

2018 has also been a year in which many women-centric films ruled the roost and collected big numbers with long runs in theatres. While 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara further established her supremacy with Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal emerging superhits at the box office, veteran Jyotika also did well for herself with the sleeper hits Naachiyaar and Kaatrin Mozhi. Samantha’s U-Turn was fairly successful too while Anushka also did her part for this space with Bhaagamathie which was average in Tamil but highly successful in Telugu.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s recent Kanaa is one more addition to the list of memorable female-oriented films in Tamil. The film is having a successful run in theaters currently. Keerthy Suresh also struck gold with Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati in Telugu); she emerged the darling of the entire Indian filmdom with her performance in this film.

There were some heroine-centric duds too, like Diya (despite fair reviews) and the disastrous Mohini. But the hits far outnumbered the flops. We wish 2019 takes this momentum ahead and sees more actresses take charge of the box office.