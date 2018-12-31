Year Ender 2018: Tik Tik Tik, Kaala, 96; hits and misses of Kollywood

As we near the end of 2018, it's time to look back at the amazing year that it was. As with any other year, there were many hits and misses for the industry. While some big names slipped, some unheralded ones grabbed the attention of one and all with a successful run in theaters.

The Tamil industry got off to a really slow start with no outright hits in January despite big films like Thaana Serndha Koottam and Sketch. In Tamil, Bhaagamathie couldn’t repeat its hit run in Telugu. Kalakalappu 2 and Naachiyaar had a decent run in February - March at a time when there weren’t any new releases due to the industry strike and theaters had a huge content crunch. After the resumption of releases in April, the Hit count also started increasing steadily thanks to films like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, Irumbu Thirai and Tik Tik Tik. There were some average runners too in this period such as Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Nadigayar Thilagam and Oru Kuppa Kathai. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala was expected to be the first big blockbuster of the year but it only had a below par run in theaters, with down south of TN being unexpectedly poor. The film’s release date (June 7) was criticized as being really weak and insignificant for a star of Rajini’s stature.

In July, Kollywood was all smiles thanks to the big success of Tamizh Padam 2 and Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS). KKS is unanimously the biggest blockbuster for the industry this year, based on ROI (return on investment). The hits continued with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal. Merku Thodarchi Malai also had a respectable run in limited shows. There were some high profile disappointments too in August - September, such as Vishwaroopam 2, Seemaraja and Saamy Square. The industry then went through one of its best ever phases in October with back to back good films which were also commercially successful; Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Pariyerum Perumal, 96, Ratsasan and Vada Chennai were part of this memorable sequence.

Thalapathy Vijay then arrived for Diwali (November 6th) with his mega grosser Sarkar which grossed more than Rs 252 crore worldwide (126 crore in TN). Kaatrin Mozhi did fairly well in the post-Sarkar wave. 2.0 ended the year with a bang for the industry. Its opening in TN was shockingly below Sarkar’s all-time record level but the film has been holding really strong thanks to its good content and its extraordinary 3D appeal. Finally, Adangamaru and Kanaa look like the Christmas winners for the industry after Maari 2 led the opening race.

There was also a fair share of critically acclaimed films which unfortunately didn’t do well in theaters for a variety of reasons - Madura Veeran, Savarakathi, Asuravadham, 60 Vayadu Maaniram, Annanukku Jai, Thuppakki Munai and Seethakaathi fall in this bracket.