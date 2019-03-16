Yennai Arindhaal: Arun Vijay reveals his life changed after associating with Ajith Kumar

The fan base and the adulation that Ajith Kumar enjoys are unbelievable and phenomenal. This is despite him disbanding his fans associations a few years ago. He has massive fan clout who always supports him unmindful of the quality of the films that he churns out. His recent Pongal release Viswasam has recorded a stupendous box office collections and has completed fifty days run too. The film directed by Siva has Nayanthara as his on-screen pair. In Tamil Nadu, whenever there is a gathering that has a film star as the speaker, one question that is asked is about Ajith or Vijay.

No film event is ever complete without mentioning about these stars. In that breath, we would like to update about an event that hero Arun Vijay recently participated. Fresh from the success of his latest film Thadam, Arun Vijay was invited to address a gathering of students. Like the customary procedure, he was asked his opinion on Ajith as the former had worked in Yennai Arindhaal together. Here is what Arun Vijay told about the Viswasam hero, “What do I have to tell about Ajith! Everyone knows about him well. He is an open book and is not secretive at all. He is very humble. He is not just a friend but also a very good human being.

We have discussed many matters together. He has a lot of confidence and trust on his fans. I can go on and on endlessly about him. He has also taught me a lot of things. And I have learnt a lot from him. After my association with him, my thoughts have been transformed for the positive side. I need to thank him for that”.