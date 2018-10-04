image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Yogi Babu hails Vijay over Ajith, fans fume

Regional

Yogi Babu hails Vijay over Ajith, fans fume

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 04 2018, 3.44 pm
back
EntertainmentregionalSarkartamilThala AjithThalapathy VijayViswasamYogi Babu
nextIn a first, Kaatrin Mozhi postponed to avoid the crowd?
ALSO READ

Badhaai Ho’s Nain Na Jodeen: This Ayushmann and Sanya track will make you tear up

Soha Ali Khan rings in her fabulous 40 with Bollywood besties

LoveYatri: Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain enjoy star studded screening