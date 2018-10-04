Yogi Babu hails Vijay over Ajith, fans fume

Comedian Yogi Babu is a famous face in Tamil cinema, and that’s something that goes without saying. Being a part of almost every other film that comes out these days, the actor is a part of many upcoming biggies including Thala Ajith’s Viswasam and Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar.

However, Yogi Babu’s statement at the audio launch of Vijay’s Sarkar has created ripples amongst fans on social media. When he was asked about the experience of working with the ‘Sarkar’ star, he replied saying “I am working with all the heroes in the industry. With Ajith sir too. And with brother Vijay too. Bro (Vijay) is on another level!”

While he might have said this in the high of the evening, this statement hasn’t gone down too well with fans of Ajith. While fans say that it was wrong of Yogi Babu to pick Ajith’s name on a stage such as this, netizens felt that it would lead to unnecessary fan wars.

This in turn indicates the care that celebs need to take when coming up with speeches at audio launch functions and events. With fans tracking each and every word that they say, even the slightest of slips can call for unwanted trouble.