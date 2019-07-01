In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.07 pm July 01 2019, 6.07 pm

When a production house finalises a project, one of the important names in the checklist they have these days is Yogi Babu. The comedian has grown in stature and his name on the cast list certainly warrants a certain business which cannot be disputed. Not wanting to lose this opportunity, the actor is also taking as many projects as he can, adhering to the age-old adage, ‘make hay while the Sun shines’, for after all the shelf life of comedians in the industry is also very short. In that sense, we would like to report that the frizzy maned actor has signed a two-film deal with the prestigious production house of today’s Kollywood, Lyca Productions.

Our sources in the knowhow tell us, “Lyca Productions had earlier signed Yogi Babu for their film Pannikutty which is directed by Anu Charan of Kirumi fame where he is sharing screen space with Karunakaran. He is now acting with Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar. Having worked with two films thus, Lyca is much impressed with the actor and has signed a two-film deal with the actor. Post Darbar, in two of Lyca’s productions, the comedian will be roped in”. This sure is a piece of good news for the actor as well as his fans.