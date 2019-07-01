When a production house finalises a project, one of the important names in the checklist they have these days is Yogi Babu. The comedian has grown in stature and his name on the cast list certainly warrants a certain business which cannot be disputed. Not wanting to lose this opportunity, the actor is also taking as many projects as he can, adhering to the age-old adage, ‘make hay while the Sun shines’, for after all the shelf life of comedians in the industry is also very short. In that sense, we would like to report that the frizzy maned actor has signed a two-film deal with the prestigious production house of today’s Kollywood, Lyca Productions.
Our sources in the knowhow tell us, “Lyca Productions had earlier signed Yogi Babu for their film Pannikutty which is directed by Anu Charan of Kirumi fame where he is sharing screen space with Karunakaran. He is now acting with Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar. Having worked with two films thus, Lyca is much impressed with the actor and has signed a two-film deal with the actor. Post Darbar, in two of Lyca’s productions, the comedian will be roped in”. This sure is a piece of good news for the actor as well as his fans.
It has to be recalled that Lyca is also the producer of Sivakarthikeyan and Vignesh Shivn film SK 17. Perhaps, Yogi Babu will be roped into that. As it is, the actor is a busy man in the industry and his last week’s release was Dharmaprabhu. His upcoming projects are Jaikkira Kudhiri directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, 100% Kaadhal with GV Prakash, Karthik Girish’s Shaithan Ka Bachcha, Sadhuranga Vettai 2 with Nirmal Kumar, Sam Anton’s Gurkha, Jayam Ravi’s Comali and Dhanush-Vetri Maaran’s Asuran, to name some. There are no two thoughts about the fact that Yogi Babu is a force to reckon with in the Tamil film industry. We wish the actor the best!Read More