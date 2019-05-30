Yogi Babu turns rowdy villain with five women henchmen for company!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 8.29 pm May 30 2019, 8.29 pm

Kadala Poda Oru Ponnu Venum is the name of an upcoming film that got itself into a controversy during the title launch by Vijay Sethupathi. The manner in which the poster of the film was pasted all over the city got the unit into a serious trouble. Later on it was resolved with its director Anand explaining his side of the issue. The film has Manishajith and Azar in lead roles with the current comedy sensation Yogi Babu doing an important role. He will be playing a villain with five women as his henchmen (women?!), who also turn out to be his wives.

About Yogi Babu’s role and the actor’s performance, director Anand was quoted as saying, “Yogi Babu’s comedy will be the highlight of the film. He plays a rowdy villain and will always go around with five henchwomen. They are also his wives. Usually, in our films, we only have henchmen, but I have tried henchwomen in my film Kadala Poda Oru Ponnu Venum.” Anand also added that Yogi Babu’s impromptu humour and spontaneity reminded him of Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu as the director has worked with the veteran comedian in many films. He averred that the film is a laugh riot and Yogi Babu’s humour will take it to the next level.

As regards the other cast members, there is Mansoor Ali Khan who plays an elder statesman who always thinks that he is the ruler of a kingdom. Hero Azhar is addicted to his mobile phone and this aspect is said to be a turning point in the film. He also feels bad that he does not have a girlfriend, for him to flirt with. In addition to Yogi Babu and Mansoor Ali Khan, the cast list consists of Senthil, Lollu Sabha Manohar and Swaminathan, who the hero meets in the span of a night. The film is totally shot in Chennai and its suburbs. Produced by Robinson for RG Media, Kadala Poda Oru Ponnu Venum has some more patchwork to be completed and after which it will be sent for censors and get ready for release.