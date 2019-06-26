In Com Staff June 26 2019, 8.57 pm June 26 2019, 8.57 pm

When Comedy Superstar Santhanam decided to stop playing comedian roles and turned full-time hero, he left behind a huge void, for he was sort of a constant in almost all movies, irrespective of who the lead actor was. Though there were many comedy actors who tried their best to fill that space, not many could fill in his huge shoes. However, that mantle has now been taken up by Yogi Babu who is a constant presence in almost all movies coming out of Kollywood nowadays. Following in Santhanam's footsteps, Yogi Babu has also begun playing the lead and has a number of such movies in hand. One of his much-awaited movies is Gurkha, which will see him playing the titular role. Now, the makers have announced this movie's release date!

The new production banner 4 Monkeys Studio, which has been co-founded by director Sam Anton, editor Ruben and a couple of their friends is bankrolling Gurkha as their first production venture. This movie, also directed by Sam Anton, will see Canadian model Elyssa Erhadt playing the female lead. A Labrador dog also plays an important role in this movie. Gurkha's makers have issued an official announcement that the movie would be released on July 12th. Krishnan Vasant, who has earlier worked as the cinematographer for a number of movies including Darling, Sarabham, Kalyana Samayal Sadham, and AAA, has handled the camera for Gurkha too. Raj Aryan has composed the music and Ruben has handled the editing.

Here's a tweet from Gurkha's makers: