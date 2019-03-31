Yogi Babu's Dharma Prabhu Teaser has some sarcastic counters and dialogues that light up the audience! 

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 10.31 am March 31 2019, 10.31 am

These days, in Tamil cinema, before the hero or heroine is booked, producers lock the dates of comedian Yogi Babu for their project and then only look out for suitable lead cast. Such is the popularity of this young comedian who also does not disappoint his fans. Once an artist enjoys such an acceptance and market value, it is only right that makers cash in on it as quickly as possible. In that sense, we would soon see the curly haired Yogi Babu in a lead role in a film titled Dharma Prabhu.

The teaser of the film was out and it appears to follow the standard template of such projects. Yogi Babu plays Lord Yama and veteran actress Rekha plays his mom. The trailer opens up with a panegyric on him that talks about his Himalayan height, which the actor corrects dutifully. The story appears to travel both on earth and also in the celestial world. Much against the usual belief of good men going to heaven and bad ones going to hell, here is Yogi Babu who says the opposite. There is a sarcastic dialogue which states that only in the earth the undeserved, get all the powers but it seems to happen in Yamaloka too.

The trailer seems to point at Tamil Nadu political situation when Rekha says, “amma ponal chinamma, ayya ponal chinayya”. Yogi Babu switches between chaste Tamil and Chennai local slang. From the trailer, it appears that the film might be a satirical ride on the current scenario in the state. We will have to wait for the film’s release to find out how the team has worked on this subject. Dharma Prabhu is directed by Muthukumaran and has Justin Prabhakar’s music. It also has Janani Iyer, Bosskey and others.