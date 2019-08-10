In Com Staff August 10 2019, 3.58 pm August 10 2019, 3.58 pm

It is a known fact that while stars like Nayanthara, Samantha, Allu Arjun and more are wanted actors, directors often tend to take Yogi Babu’s date before anyone else’s. The comedian-turned-actor has done innumerable films and has almost become an integral part of every film that releases. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, the latest film where we will get to see Yogi Babu is Kadhal Modhal 50/50, directed by Krishna Sai. The director spoke to the daily and said that although this film is a horror-comedy, it will be very different in terms of treatment.

Talking to the leading daily, the director revealed, “Most of the films which come under this genre have various logic loopholes. But in this, we have a convincing backstory for the person who becomes the ghost. Shreya Gupta and Sruthi Ramakrishnan will be seen as the female leads. The first half of the film will be a roller-coaster ride while the latter half will deal with some serious incidents.” While Yogi Babu is an integral part of the cast, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, John Vijay, Balasaravanan and Mayilsamy will be among others playing pivotal characters in the film. The report also states that the film has been shot in Chennai and Kumbakonam. RK Pratap has cranked the camera for the project, which has music by Dharan Kumar and editing by Raja Sethupathi.