In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.37 pm August 14 2019, 6.37 pm

Yogi Babu is one name that can be found on every big movie’s cast, in recent times. Although this comedian-turned-actor is mostly seen in supporting roles, he has also had many leading roles in his kitty so far. It is no doubt that Yogi Babu has become an audience favorite but in a short span of time, he has also become a directors' favorite! Many directors are signing him up for the lead role, instead of taking on any mainstream hero. While he is busy with many projects, our sources from the industry have informed us that Yogi Babu will next be starring in a film to be produced by SP Chowdhary’s 18 Reels banner. Not just that, the film even has a Vijay connection to it!

According to our sources, “Yogi Babu will next be featuring in SP Chowdhary’s production venture. The film’s title has been chosen as Jithu Jilladi. An official announcement on Jithu Jilladi and its director, additional cast and crew are expected to be made soon from SP Chowdhary’s 18 Reels banner.” As one may remember, 'Jithu Jilladi' is the name of a famous song from Vijay’s film Theri. This surely sounds interesting and hopefully, we will get more details about this soon. Last year, several reports had stated that Sivakarthikeyan’s film with director Rajesh would be titled Jithu Jilladi but then they went ahead with the title Mr Local. Let’s see how this one works out for Yogi Babu!

Meanwhile, we had earlier reported that Yogi Babu would also be seen in a horror-comedy, next. This film has been titled Kadhal Modhal 50/50 and it is directed by Krishna Sai. He will also be seen as a lead in Mandela, which is being produced by Balaji Mohan’s banner - Open Window. Apart from these he also has Vijay’s Bigil, Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Veettu Pillai and more!