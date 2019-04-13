Yogi Babu's next with a Cockatiel ropes in an actress from abroad!

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 10.43 pm April 13 2019, 10.43 pm

Yogi Babu is one name the producers have in their checklist for a venture. Such is his popularity that it is being said in the industry that producers first firm up his dates and then scout for directors or other heroes. He is seen in at least one film in every week’s releases. The comedian has quite a number of projects in his kitty which are in various stages of production. In his huge array of projects, Yogi Babu has recently signed one more which would be dealing with birds.

This film is titled Cocktail and would be centering around a bird Cockatiel (Cockatoo) which are found especially in Australia. These birds are usually reared as household pets. This film will be produced by cinematographer turned producer PG Muthaiah and directed by Murugan. The director was quoted as saying about the film, “Yogi Babu plays the lead in my film. Yogi Babu and his friends get involved in a murder case and how they come out of this with the help of the bird is the story all about”.

Yogi Babu will have a foreign actress as his pair and a statue of Lord Murugan plays an important part in the story. The bird has been given intensive training to play its role in the film, the director adds. Besides Yogi Babu, the cast list included Sayaji Shinde, Mime Gopi, Manobala and Lollu Sabha Swaminadhan. It has to be recalled that Yogi Babu was seen in yesterday’s release Watchman where a dog played a crucial role. He is also a part of a film Pannikutty where a piglet is cast in an important role. Looks like the actor has some affinity with films that deal with animals and birds!