The trailer launch of Rajesh M Selva directorial Kadaram Kondan happened yesterday in Chennai amidst much fanfare. The event was attended by the crew members along with many luminaries from the film world. Kamal Haasan who had bankrolled the film for his Raaj Kamal Films International along with Trident Arts Ravindran was all praise for the hero Chiyaan Vikram when he got up to speak. He mentioned that he was impressed by the actor long ago when he saw PC Sreeram’s Meera. He was astonished by the confidence of the actor and was sure that he was going to go places.

It is a known fact that Kamal Haasan is someone who would not miss an opportunity to praise an artist and he did that in a liberal mode when he took the mike at the event. He said, “I was taken aback long ago when PC Sreeram showed me Meera. The confidence to look at the camera left right and centre will not be there with everyone. I was sure that this artist was going to have a long haul in the industry and I am happy for him that it has happened”. However, Kamal was also a little disappointed that the recognition for Vikram came late. He felt that his Sethu should have happened much before basically suggesting that audiences should have acknowledged the actor earlier. About Kadaram Kondan, the proud producer said that it has shaped up like an international film with the calibre of an international actor (Vikram). He added, “You must watch Kadaram Kondan for Vikram”.

Kamal added that there is something called panache which not everyone will have. Fortunately, Vikram has that in him. He also added that an artist should be confident enough to let other actors also perform in his space. That’s what speaks of a good artist and Vikram has that in abundance. Kamal also had a few words to the audience. He said, “It is in you (audience) to make a quality film successful. Don’t let a good film fail. It is your duty to make a good film successful. You need to do. That is your duty for a Tamil cinema. This is not just a business but a recording of our culture.” He also informed that Kadaram Kondan will release on the 19th of July.