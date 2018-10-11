Young Tiger NTR gets his career's best opening with Aravindha Sametha

The NTR - Pooja Hegde starrer Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, directed by Trivikram, has taken a sensational start at the box-office. It has taken a thundering opening in the Telugu states, Karnataka and USA.

In the US, the film has grossed close to $800k from all its premiere shows. This is the career-best opening in the USA for NTR beating last year’s Jai Lava Kusa, and the 2nd best for the director after Agnyaathavaasi earlier in the year. The director continues to stamp his authority in the overseas belt while NTR is getting progressively better with every film ever since Temper happened in 2015.

Aravindha Sametha's premiere gross is also the all-time 7th highest among all Telugu films; Baahubali 2 obviously leads the list. It is also the 3rd best this year, after Agnyaathavaasi and Bharat Ane Nenu; Rangasthalam follows in the 4th spot.

The trade is expecting blockbuster collections from the film as early reviews and reports are highly positive, from the media as well as the paying public. In the USA, Aravindha Sametha is definitely expected to gross more than $2 million eventually. Whether it can breach the $3 million mark in its lifetime run remains to be seen.