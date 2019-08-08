In Com Staff August 08 2019, 5.00 pm August 08 2019, 5.00 pm

Dileepan, director AR Murugadoss's brother made his on-screen debut in Tamil, through Vathikuchi directed by Kinslin. The film had Anjali as his love interest and Ghibran as the music composer. Vathikuchi was known more for Ghibran’s music and Anjali’s acting and the critics mentioned that Dileepan needs to go a long way in terms of acting. Later on, the actor did Nenjil Thunivirunthaal directed by Suseenthiran, which again turned out to become a damp squib. Eventually, Dileepan did Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, where he played Rajinikanth’s son and his performance fetched him a lot of acclaims. Kuthoosi was the last film of Dileepan's that was released in January, earlier this year. Now the actor has signed up a romantic thriller, titled Yugam.

About the film, Dileepan revealed, “Yugam will be a romantic thriller, with many twists and turns. It will also be an action drama. I play a cop while Srushti Dange is my romantic interest. I cannot reveal much about the film or its character, as the film is a mystery thriller. My character has grey shades and therefore, the audience will be kept guessing as to whether I am a good guy or a bad one, till the end. I am happy with the story and I am sure the audiences also will like it. You will be seeing a new dimension in my acting!”