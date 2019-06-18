In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.14 am June 18 2019, 1.14 am

Thala Ajith's upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai has been the talk of the town right from the time it was announced. This movie, produced by Boney Kapoor's Bay View Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, is being directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame. Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Pink, which was a courtroom drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead. Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, also starred Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi and a couple of other top actors. Ajith will be reprising Amitabh's lawyer role from Pink while Shraddha Srinath will be playing Taapsee's role from the original. The trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai was released recently and it received a lot of acclaim from all quarters. Now, we have yet another exciting update for you all!

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja who is scoring the music for Nerkonda Paarvai has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has begun composing the background score for the movie. This sure comes as exciting news as the makers had promised to release the movie on August 10th. This movie will also mark the Kollywood debut of Bollywood diva Vidya Balan, who is playing Ajith's wife in this movie. Nerkonda Paarvai will also be the maiden acting venture for Rangaraj Pandey, who is known for his heated debate shows and scathing political views! Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography of this movie, which will have editing by Gokul Chandran. The cast of this movie also includes Abhirami Venkatachalam, Adhik Ravichandran, Delhi Ganesh and a number of other actors.

#NKP happy to have started BGM score :) — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) June 17, 2019