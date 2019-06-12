Lmk June 12 2019, 6.41 pm June 12 2019, 6.41 pm

The audio of Vijay Sethupathi’s next film Sindhubaadh was launched in a press meet that was held in Chennai on Tuesday. This Vijay Sethupathi - Anjali starrer, directed by SU Arun Kumar, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. There are 4 songs in the film, 2 of which have been already released as singles. The songs are getting good feedback already from Yuvan fans and movie buffs. While speaking at the launch, Yuvan expressed his happiness at scoring the music for this action flick. “Apart from the action aspect, Sindhubaadh will also score high on emotional connect. The audience will be able to relate to a lot of things, as it has been presented neatly by director Arun Kumar. I enjoyed working on the background score and also each song in the album. I have already mentioned that Sindhubaadh is one of my 'closest to heart' films in recent times. All my films are special, but some are extra special. Every composer feels that!”

Yuvan also commended the work of the film's lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali and Surya Vijay Sethupathi.“In the second half, Vijay Sethupathi will keep running throughout, due to the many chase sequences involved. He has put in a lot of effort from his end. I had been to Bangkok when the team was shooting some stunts. It was a phenomenal experience at the shooting spot. Anjali is a perfect fit, and she has shined in many sequences. Young Surya is the rockstar of our team”, said Yuvan.

Yuvan also talked particularly about the climax segment which is supposedly a single shot of about 9 minutes, with many sequences and activities interplaying. “There are many artists in the climax and it has been shot very well. I really felt kicked doing the background score for this part.”