Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Recently, it was announced that Prakash Raj has been brought on-board for this film. Then music composer S Thaman took to Twitter and announced that he has joined this flick to compose the music! While the anticipation level is extremely high, people have been wanting more updates about the cast additions and more. Now, the makers have shared another exciting update about this film! Hombale Films took to Twitter and announced that Sonu Gowda is the newest addition to Yuvarathnaa’s cast!

Posting a picture of her, the announcement was made to welcome her on-board. Fans are obviously pumped about this announcement and have been re-sharing the news like crazy! The makers earlier announced that Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sayyeshaa, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Arun Gowda, Boman Irani, and Dhananjaya, are all a part of this movie's cast. The shooting for the film’s next schedule will start on July 26. Many reports state that Prakash Raj will be playing the role of a principal and Puneeth will be seen as a student. Other details regarding this film are yet to be made. Dhananjaya is said to be playing the role of the antagonist. The tagline of the film is – ‘Power of Youth’, which means it may have something to do with student politics!

