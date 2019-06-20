In Com Staff June 20 2019, 5.03 pm June 20 2019, 5.03 pm

After the stupendous success of his last film Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Superstar Rajinikanth has moved on to the sets of Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This film is bankrolled by Lyca and it went on floors on April 10, in Mumbai. Rajinikanth is said to be essaying the roles of a cop as well as a social activist. Nayanthara plays the heroine. When it comes to a Rajinikanth film, there is always an excitement and a buzz of the highest order. As per latest information, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s dad Yograj Singh has been roped in to play a very crucial role in this film.

Our sources close to the team of Darbar state, “Yograj Singh, father of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be playing a very important role in the film. He will also be seen in the opening scene along with Rajinikanth, which will be an intense action block!” As per the shooting update, the film has entered its final schedule in Mumbai and rain sequences are being shot right now. Mumbai also has entered the monsoon phase now, which has become easier for the crew to shoot some natural rain shots.

Suneil Shetty is also a part of this film and it is reported that he will be joining the sets of Darbar soon. Santhosh Sivan has taken charge of the cinematography department. He is working in a film with Rajinikanth after Thalapathy. Recently, Rajinikanth also sent out a video message wishing Santhosh Sivan’s son Appu, a very happy birthday. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for Darbar and the opening song is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, which is a kind of lucky factor for any Rajinikanth film. The team of Darbar is working towards a Pongal 2020 release. This film also stars Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sharma, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, and others.