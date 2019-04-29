Zam Zam: Manjima Mohan opens up on the Queen remake, and comparisons to Kangana Ranaut

Siddarthsrinivas April 29 2019, 8.55 pm April 29 2019, 8.55 pm

Even though Manjima Mohan will have a significant role to play in this week’s release Devarattam, her big ticket film arrives a little later with Zam Zam, the official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Queen which starred Kangana Ranaut. The southern remakes of the film are being rolled out in four languages with four different actresses – Manjima plays the lead in the Malayalam version while Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah and Parul Yadav come in for the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions respectively.

In an exclusive chat with us, Manjima spoke about the experience of working in the film. “What Kangana did, only she can do. So, I would say that it would be wrong to take references from her performance in the film, and this is something that I understood even before signing the project. Zam Zam is a film where I could portray different emotions at once. I literally took up the character very seriously, much to the extent that I used to get anxiety issues. I was tempted to watch the original before I started to shoot, but I controlled myself and saw it only after I got done.” Directed by Neelakanta, the film is gearing up for a release in June this year.

In Devarattam, her first Tamil release of the year, Manjima plays a lawyer who falls for Gautham Karthik. Her role here isn’t just one of an everyday heroine, as she seemingly has a lot of serious scenes to perform. However, Manjima will be able to unveil her fun side in the upcoming Jiiva-Arulnidhi multi-starrer, a family entertainer that will travel on the lighter vein throughout.