2.0 Trailer Review: This Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar spectacle will light your screens on fire

Finally. The highly-anticipated trailer of 2.0 graced our mobile and computer screens on Saturday. It seems slightly ironical to say that we watched it on our cell phones as the crux of the film lies in a cell-phone hating villain: Dr Richard/Crowman. While his reason to hate cell phones remains unknown, it is a refreshing take on Technology and how the world comes to grip with being connected every single second. Have a look at the trailer:

While the Crowman takes on the digitally-dependant world with his evil plans, Chitti reboots to save mankind. While talking about the trailer one thing is for sure: it is a visual treat! From the graphics to the prosthetics of the actors, the film boasts of a never-seen-before spectacle in the Indian film industry.

Cell phones fly off the shelves and start to threaten the users. The supervillain, played by Akshay Kumar, seems to believe that hitting the reset button on mankind is to only seek retribution. Dr Vaseegaran reprises his Robot form (both played by Rajinikanth) to save the world from doom.

Directed by S Shankar, the film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth.

